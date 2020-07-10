Gambi, PLK, Cum, Gims… The playlist new releases of the week

As the end of each week, it is time for you to discover the new music of the last few days and was spoiled ! First let’s start with Gambi, who releases his debut album, life is beautiful, which have been subject to criticism. We continue with PLK which has released a new sound That is the death. Is that it is the first preview of a future album ? It is not yet known, but in mety we hope that the answer is yes ! But in the meantime, you can find the latest project of Cum The “famous” the sides of the CARD, Leto, Bosh, Josman and Laylow. We continue with Gims has unveiled the clip The Unfortunately Unfortunater.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Always on the side of the clips, Kery James and Féfé we need to let go of their collaboration The Blues. Then, we continue with Seb, French fries, also known as SEB, which has also presented the video of their new title : Too lazy. We connect with the rapper Niro, who has released an album surprise for his birthday : “Dirty kid”. Rilès who released her EP “LVL to 36”. Clara Luciani, who has made his return with the clip The Bay. Kid Cudi and Eminem has just released the lyric video of The Adventures of the Man in the Moon & Slim Shady. And finally, we end this playlist with Ogee has released the video of its title Trickshot and Omar Jr x The Roost Spicy Black Leather. Now we propose you to discover our information on the cancellation of the tour, Romance Tour, Camila Cabello.