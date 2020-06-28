Game contest DVD : for a list of our dreams

On the occasion of the release of The list of our dreamsavailable on VOD from 2 June / DVD from the June 26, The Workshop Images, Program Of The Store and critique-film.fr we offer you to participate in a contest to win a DVD of the film !

Calvin has abandoned their studies because of being so hypochondriac that he is sure of having a serious disease. When he met Skye, his life changes radically. This last has established a list of things mandatory to do before you die, and you’ll have success to embark on a crazy adventure, that will allow you to forget your fears…

And if his days were numbered, what would you like to achieve before everything ? This is what he asks Skye, the heroine of the film The list of our dreams : seriously ill, this girl is still full of exuberance and fantasy, and gives us a beautiful lesson of life !

A romantic comedy full of tenderness and humor !

Wonderfully played by Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), that is discovered with delight in a role completely different from that which has been revealed to all the world, the young Skye is going to upset the life of Calvin, a child, a hypochondriac played by Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) in the embark on a crazy adventure ! At their sides, The list of our dreams brings together a large number of stars of the TV series : Nina Dobrev (Vampire Diaries), Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) or even the phenomenon of Ken Jeong revealed by Very bad trip.

Unique in France, and proposals on VOD exclusively before its DVD release, The list of our dreams it is a comedy, bright, full of freshness and laughter, that will cause you a world of good !

The June 26, 2020 DVD

From the June 2, VOD

1h32 / Language : English, French 5.1 / subtitle : French

Available in The workshop images / Program of the Store at a suggested retail price of $ 14.99 for the DVD

Available on VOD on all platforms.

Loading…

Rules of the game contest The list of our dreams :

From 12 to June 26, 2020, at midnight, correctly answer the 3 questions and enter your complete contact information. You can win a DVD of The list of our dreamsin the limit of only one entry per household. All entries that are incomplete (field is not filled) cannot be taken into account. In addition, you will increase your chances by sharing this article in Facebook, Twitter and Google+ (+1 luck for the network, putting the link in the comments below).

The three winners chosen at random will receive a DVD of The list of our dreams.

Critique-film.fr will not be responsible for non-delivery of the lots.

Game reserved for Metropolitan France, including Corsica.

The winners will be chosen randomly and will be notified by e-mail.

Follow us on the fan page on Facebook Critique-film.fr