Game contest : with Adobe and Lady Gaga, to create your “Chromatica” and win $ 10,000

You’re a “Little Monster” and touches the ball in the Adobe software ? This contest of creativity should be of interest to you.

“My name is not Alice / So I will keep looking, I’m going to keep looking for the country of the Wonders, the country of the Wonders “, the title of “Alice” on the last album, the pop icon of the sound through your speakers for the 23 034e time. You’re a fan, a big fan of Chromaticathe musical objects are not identified, which gives the peps during the past month.

To make the fun last, Adobe offers a competition of original game in collaboration with Lady Gaga and Live Nation. The company that developed Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator or challenges to re-visit the cover of the album. Give free rein to your imagination and design your vision of the 6th disc of the artist.

To win : a check for 10 000 dollars (nearly 9000 euro), a subscription to Creative Cloud, and its creation signed by the international star for 11 Grammy Awards. And this is nothing ! “For many years, my fans have constantly shown their love and creativity through your art, that make me so happy and understood. I’m looking forward to see what Chromatica represents for them “, it encourages him to Lady Gaga.

How to participate in this contest ?

You have until July 21st to post your collage on Instagram or Twitter with #LadyGagaxAdobe. Follow this hashtag to discover the unlimited creativity of the other ” little monsters “. To help you in the installation of the Adobe application favorite, you can use assets exclusive selected by Lady Gaga herself.

All the information of the contest are to find in the site of the Adobe Creativity of the Tower.

