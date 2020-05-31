“Game of Thrones” : a 13-year-old, Sophie Turner has spent the hearings in secret

While the ultimate season of “Game of Thrones” just ended (leaving fans in disarray), the actors of the fantasy series continue to express themselves in the media. June 7, Sophie Turner has participated in a game of questions and answers in an interview with Jessica Chastain for the French edition of “Vogue” magazine. Both in Paris for the promotion of the film ” Dark Phoenix “, the two actresses were in a restaurant in the eleventh arrondissement of the capital for a dinner confessions. It is around a gourmet meal that Sophie Turner confided to Jessica Chastain on her early career. “I have not told my parents that I had auditioned for “Game of Thrones”, they have just discovered, ” revealed the interpreter of Sansa Stark, causing the astonishment of his friend.

Sophie Turner auditioned for “Game of Thrones” for fun “

Aged only 13 years old at the time of the launch of the series, Sophie Turner was in college when Nina Gold, the casting director of, was looking for recruits. To do this, this last has made the rounds of many schools to offer young people to audition. “All of my friends and I have auditioned. We said that it was fun, it was something funny to do. And then, I’ve been reminded, ” stresses Sophie Turner. The future Queen of the North was determined to speak from the casting to her parents when she felt that things were becoming more serious. “My parents learned that I was in the last seven competitors. My mother has panicked. She called my father to tell him : “I don’t know if we can do that”. But my father replied : “shut up, this is what she has wanted to do all his life. You have to let her try her luck” “, said the interpreter of Sansa Stark. How his parents reacted when they learned that she had won the role ? “My mother said to my best friend for that what is it that wakes me up and teach me the good news. We were on vacation in France. My best friend and I jumped on it and told me that I had the role. We are both thrown into the pool of the holiday house and then we ate tons of pizza. It was the best day of my life, “remembers Sophie Turner, who has been able to count on the unwavering support of his parents throughout his adventure” Game of Thrones “. Since the end of the series, the young wife of 23-year-old is married to singer Joe Jonas and more professional projects. It will also be coming soon to the poster of the film ” Dark Phoenix “, alongside Jessica Chastain.