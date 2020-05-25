Game of Thrones : a year after, what kind of legacy to the series ?

A year ago, the season 8 of Game of Thrones just to put an end to the series, the most commented of all time. Rarely a work of fiction will be aroused so many expectations, theories, and even debates. However, 365 days later, what else is there Game of Thrones, a Stark, a Lannister, a Targaryen, and other Walkers White ? A sweet memory or a bitter taste ?

There are events that mark more than others. People remember where they were on July 12, 1998, the September 11, 2001, their impressions upon learning that Darth Vader is the father of Luke in Star Wars : The Empire strikes backtheir tears at the death of Dumbledore in the sixth Harry Potteror when they watched the last episode of Game of Thrones.

To see such an enthusiasm around a series, you should probably go back to Twin Peaksthe success of Friendsto a lesser extent, and a good registry different, or very mysterious Loststarted in 2004, in which each episode gave rise to multiple theories, and made the wait absolutely unbearable for the fans. Exactly as Game of Thronesthrough this weekly podcast allowing viewers to stay on their hunger and let fly their imagination on the dragon’s back between the two episodes. If at the time of Lostthe heated exchange took place on discussion forums, the ones on Game of Thrones even more inflamed the social networks that Drogon has done in Port-Réal. But the other common point, the two series will be looked at often more, with evenings in family, between friends or between colleagues, organized to follow the episode of the week and to share his impressions. And even once in the middle of the night, with the airing of Game of Thrones on OCS to 4: 00 in the morning. A madness worthy of the Targaryen ?

The season 8 of Game of Thrones was without a doubt the season of the most-awaited of all the history of the series. For 10 years and 8 seasons, the spectators, the more numerous, have vibrated to the rhythm of the adventures of Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya, Bran, Robb and Sansa Stark (not you, Rickon), Cersei, Jaime or Tyrion Lannister. It was an unbelievable end, precisely not like that of Lostthat had disappointed him. A true grand finale, for the series to become even more legendary than it already was. And as early as the third episode, one of the famous Battle of Winterfellit was actually the path :

The buzz is so total, the music, the generic sounds everywhere, the articles is mulitplient on the Internet more quickly than of the bastards of king Robert Baratheon, podcasts, talk about it for hours and hours after each episode : season 8 Game of Thrones is an event worthy of a world cup of football. The evidence, a billion of people attended this past season. A billion. One in seven people on Earth. An incredible record.

The end of Game of Thrones as disappointing as Lost ?

And there, it is the drama. It was foreseeable, because such a series, leading to such expectations, can not satisfy everyone. It may not be that disappointing, on the move. In eight seasons, each and every one has imagined that had to go up on the Iron Throne at the end, who should live, who should die, what a couple had to “live happily and have many children”. A lot of predictions have been foiled. Sometimes with some problems of consistency (the madness of Daenerys, too sudden, Bran proclaimed new king…). For a minority, the end of Game of Thrones is as satisfactory as that of Lost. For most, the end of Game of Thrones is also disappointing that one of Lost. This is evidenced by the ratings given to each episode of the series, at the end of its broadcast in 2019 :

The people were even more “shocked-disappointed’ by this season 8 that The Angels of the Reality Tv that would discover that “dad” is not written with three “p”… The notes reflect that well, and after the worship comes the release of the series. The debate is heated on the Canvas, the criticisms are many : too fast, poorly written, and not sufficiently respectful of the characterization of the characters… The status of a legendary series that seemed to be able to achieve Game of Thrones seems to escape him in the last straight line. And a year later, the pain still seems to be alive…

Build the world according to Game of Thrones

“The world after” Game of Thrones seems complicated for everyone. Some were no more than mere spectators, and followed the trend, and switched easily to something else. Others are in the nostalgia, and do not hesitate to revive themselves in the eight seasons for a nice marathon. And there are also those -many – who remain angry, demanding the cancellation of this season 8. Even for the broadcaster HBO, nothing is easy. Many spin-offs were announced, and the first of them, with all the same Naomi Watts to the cast, has been cancelled after watching the pilot…

Even for the actors in the series, the life after Game of Thrones seems more complicated than the one beyond the Wall. Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow, has made a depression. We expected to see a little around Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Sophie Turner (Sansa) or Lena Haidey (Cersei), we do not see them finally almost nowhere. As for the show runners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who have been suspected to rush the season 8 to go on a project Star Warsthey have been… transferred. “Well done,” howl of the millions of fans of Game of Thrones…

So much waiting for the following books. Opportunistic, the author George R. R. Martin has already announced that the end would be different. Another spin-off is also in production, focusing on the history of the Targaryen. And everyone already knows that it will have to be especially successful, not to say perfect, not to spoil the legacy of a myth : that of the series Game of Thrones.

Before they can return to Westeros in the new series, it is possible to(re)immerse themselves in the legend of Game of Throneswith the entire series available on OCS, which is available for your box SFR.

Sources : 20 Minutes, Allociné, Twog