Game of Thrones : an alternative ending tour ? Maisie Williams (Arya) reply

HBO would have shot a scene of an alternate ending to the final season of “Game of Thrones”. But what is it really ? Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, has made things clear.
The end of Game of Thrones is a delicate topic, that is not the end of debate among aficionados. If some fans are satisfied, as of the end of the series, the majority of them has found the outcome botchedand made know to great shots petitions, and other derogatory comments against the two show runners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.
It must be said that this final season, arrived almost two years after the before-last, was expected to be on a firm footing by the fans, wanting to know who was going to end on the iron throne. This eighth season, which included only six episodes, has required long months of filming, and had a budget unheard of in the world series. So that nothing was revealed prior to the release of the season, HBO had taken drastic measures to hide the maximum of the filming locations for the public (all of this can be seen in the very good documentary The Last Watch) so that there is no leak.
A rumor had even been circulating on the fact that HBO had turned several purposes Game of Thronesthat even the actors cannot know what the outcome would be the show. Last November, Christopher Hivju, the interpreter of Tormund, had himself declared that an end had been touring, what to feed a little more debate around this famous outcome alternative.
Almost a year after the release of the first episode of season 8, this is Maisie Williams, the interpreter of Arya Starkwhich comes about this rumor that fantasize the fans of the series for months. And it’s not going to please them.
This is false (…) We do not have filmed alternate ending. It would have cost too much, and the schedule was too tight
she said Metro ending on a hint of humor :
We spent all the budget on the dragons
But don’t worry, George R. R. Martin has made it known that the end he reserved for novels, could be different from that of the series…
//Revision 08-7-2019
//Simplify Ix and Rubicon
//Revision 21-06-2019
//Add appnexus on outread and inread
//Revision 13-06-2019
// Replace Richaudience skin for normal sizes
// Change pubmatic ad slot names
// Revision 11-06-2019
// Install Improve Digital
// Revision 05-06-2019
// Disable Adform
// Disable PulsePoint
// Revision 14-05-2019
// - disabled disabled 300x100 and 320x100 ad slot size
// - replaced all bidders with size 300x100 and 320x100 to 300x250 on skin
// Revision 23-04-2019
// Added bidders to inread adunit as well
// Bidders Added
// Adform (all adslots)
// PulsePoint (all adslots)
// spotX (inread only)
// Adyoulike (inread / infeed / outread) (Limited to 300x250 placements)
// Quantum (Inread / outread / infeed )
// Richaudience (all adslots)
// Triplelift (inread , Infeed only)
// waiting to be added :
// Improve Digital (all adslots)
// Openx
//----------------
// publisher IDS
//pubmatic
// 1362689 cineserie_970x250
// 1362693 cineserie_300x600
// 1362694 cineserie_300x250
//----------------
//appnexus
// 13395972 cineserie_300x250_MOB
// 13395971 cineserie_300x600_MOB
// 13395903 cineserie_970x250_DES
// 13395905 cineserie_300x600_DES
// 13395906 cineserie_300x250_DES
//----------------
// IX
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 268143
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 263981
//----------------
// Rubicon HB :
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 161220
// Zone id : 773068
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 161218
// Zone ID : 773060
//----------------
// ASQRubicon :
// Mobile
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// siteId: 161220 -> 311340
// zoneId: 773068 -> 1580560
// Desktop
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// Site ID: 161218 -> 311340
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580552 for [300x250 AND 300x600]
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580556 for Others
//----------------
//Appnexus max (asqMax_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474734
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474729 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474725 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus classic (asqClassic_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474731
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474716 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474727 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus brand (asqBrand_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474732
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474718 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474728 for other sizes
//----------------
//EMX
// div-skin 70925
// div-sidebar 70926
// div-footer 70927
// div-inread 70928
// div-outread 70929
// div-midle 70930
//
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 100]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: 'dc1fa5e21db2b42150ace87777a81a84' //Size 300x250 ATF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes:[[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
//CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145, //inread only
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395904' //970x250 970x90
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //970x250 970x90 728x90
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 600]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803592" //300x600
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x600'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 600]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593980', //300x600
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395905' //300x600
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145,
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//CINESERIE_HEADER (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250],
[728, 90],
[970, 90],
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
//CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[1, 1]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
/* SET ADUNITS */
if (isMobile) {
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
} else {
// Desktop Not Homepage adUnits
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
}
window.ebam_configs = {"no_ebam_key":"3Rs9AWjdrFm2rzgR","no_ebam_query_var":"false","bpiframe_script":"https://plx.cineserie.com/assets/public/js/bpiframe.js","device_width":"680","slots_array":{"div-custom":{"div_id":"div-custom","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-header":{"div_id":"div-header","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-inread":{"div_id":"div-inread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-interstitial":{"div_id":"div-interstitial","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-outread":{"div_id":"div-outread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-sidebar":{"div_id":"div-sidebar","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-skin":{"div_id":"div-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[320,100],[300,100]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-middle":{"div_id":"div-middle","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-infeed":{"div_id":"div-infeed","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-movie-skin":{"div_id":"div-movie-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN-2","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-footer":{"div_id":"div-footer","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"}},"use_lazy_load":true,"time_for_refresh_desktop":"50","time_for_refresh_mobile":"50","refresh_empty_ads":"10","load_ad_before_vp_desktop":"1","load_ad_before_vp_mobile":"1","throttle_time":500,"load_ad_before_px":300,"use_analytics":true,"use_prebid":true,"prebid_timeout":"2000","cmp_timeout":"8000","bidder_timeout":"2000","buffer_timeout":"400","max_requests":"6","disable_ajax_timeout":false,"prebid_script":"https://www.cineserie.com/wp-content/plugins/eb_ad-manager/prebid/prebid3.4.0_1.js","no_float_before_el":"","adslots":{"after_n_p_desktop":{"print_name":"after_n_p_desktop","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"10","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","text_arround":"true","float_alternated":"true"},"after_n_p_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_p_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"3","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts":{"print_name":"after_n_posts","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":"body:not(.home) .cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list"},"skin":{"print_name":"skin","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","print_ad_selector":".category #main-content, .archive #main-content, .single-post #main-content, .page #main-content, .single-eb_movie #main-content .content-mid .content, .single-eb_person #main-content .content-mid, .single-eb_serie #main-content .content-mid .content","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_posts_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":".cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list","on_mobile":"true"},"skin_desktop":{"print_name":"skin_desktop","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","on_desktop":"true","print_ad_selector":".page_type_series_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_person_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_season_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_birthday_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_user_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_sessions_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2"},"skin_mobile":{"print_name":"skin_mobile","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"0","on_mobile":"true","print_ad_selector":"#content"},"before_titles_movie_mobile":{"print_name":"before_titles_movie_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-sidebar","print_ad_margin":"15px 0","print_ad_selector":".page_type_movie_page #latest_news_block_wrapper","on_mobile":"true"}},"use_targeting":true,"targeting_array":{"logged":"","url":"/news/series/game-of-thrones-une-fin-alternative-tournee-maisie-williams-arya-repond-3169686/","movie_name":"GameofThrones","movie_genre":"","post_id":"3169686","post_type":"post","video":"no","page_type":"single","homepage":"no","allow_adx":"yes"},"on_infinite_scroll":".lg-outer","prebid_bidderSettings":"","clean_ads_on_scroll":true,"page_type":"single","debug_mode":false};
$(document).on("js_loaded_ebam_public", function() { if (typeof(window.noebam) === "undefined") ebamInit(); });
console.log("Container: content_center_top_1 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_breadcrumb_navigation_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_facebook_media_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_title_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_multimedia_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_social_media_buttons_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_text_component', []);
load_container("#content_main_left_block_6", "/v2/news_page_under_the_fold_component/news_page_post_id/3169686?ct=content_main_left_block_6", "");
load_container("#sidebar_block_1", "/v2/news_page_sidebar_component/news_page_post_id/3169686?ct=sidebar_block_1", "");
console.log("Container: sidebar_block_2 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_1", "/v2/ad_bottom_component?ct=content_main_bottom_1", "");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_2", "/v2/news_page_floating_see_also_component/news_page_post_id/3169686?ct=content_main_bottom_2", "");
if ((typeof(ga) !== 'undefined')) {
ga('set', 'dimension1', 'Chloé Valmary');
console.log('Analytics: dimension1 = Chloé Valmary');
ga('set', 'dimension2', '2020');
console.log('Analytics: dimension2 = 2020');
ga('set', 'dimension6', '2020-02');
console.log('Analytics: dimension6 = 2020-02');
ga('set', 'dimension3', 'A la une');console.log('Analytics: dimension3 = A la une');}
window.jwwidget_search_string="Game of Thrones : une fin alternative tournée ? Maisie Williams (Arya) répond";
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page', []);
};setTimeout(initializer, 2000); if ((typeof(ga) !== "undefined")) {
$(document).on("js_loaded_adblock_check js_failed_to_load_adblock_check", function(evt) {
var adblock_enabled = (evt.type == 'js_loaded_adblock_check') ? 'no' : 'yes';
console.log('Analytics: dimension7 = '+adblock_enabled);
ga('set', 'dimension7', adblock_enabled);
console.log('Analytics: Going to capture page view');
ga('send', 'pageview');
});
}