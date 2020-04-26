Game of Thrones : an alternative ending tour ? Maisie Williams (Arya) reply

HBO would have shot a scene of an alternate ending to the final season of “Game of Thrones”. But what is it really ? Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, has made things clear.

The end of Game of Thrones is a delicate topic, that is not the end of debate among aficionados. If some fans are satisfied, as of the end of the series, the majority of them has found the outcome botchedand made know to great shots petitions, and other derogatory comments against the two show runners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

It must be said that this final season, arrived almost two years after the before-last, was expected to be on a firm footing by the fans, wanting to know who was going to end on the iron throne. This eighth season, which included only six episodes, has required long months of filming, and had a budget unheard of in the world series. So that nothing was revealed prior to the release of the season, HBO had taken drastic measures to hide the maximum of the filming locations for the public (all of this can be seen in the very good documentary The Last Watch) so that there is no leak.

A rumor had even been circulating on the fact that HBO had turned several purposes Game of Thronesthat even the actors cannot know what the outcome would be the show. Last November, Christopher Hivju, the interpreter of Tormund, had himself declared that an end had been touring, what to feed a little more debate around this famous outcome alternative.

Almost a year after the release of the first episode of season 8, this is Maisie Williams, the interpreter of Arya Starkwhich comes about this rumor that fantasize the fans of the series for months. And it’s not going to please them.

This is false (…) We do not have filmed alternate ending. It would have cost too much, and the schedule was too tight

she said Metro ending on a hint of humor :

We spent all the budget on the dragons

But don’t worry, George R. R. Martin has made it known that the end he reserved for novels, could be different from that of the series…