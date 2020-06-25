Game of Thrones could make his return in the year 2021

If the atmosphere of Westeros, Jon Snow and Kit Harington, dragons, and the families Stark and Lannister you are missing, this should be put in the joy. The saga of Game of Thrones, in principle, to his return in the year 2021.

A 6 novel a Game of Thrones by 2021

If you’ve seen all the episodes of the series Game of Thrones as if your life depended on it, not without ignoring that HBO has not invented anything new. Game of Thrones is the adaptation of the literary series of the same name, the writer George R. R. Martin.

On his personal blog titled “Not a blog”, the american writer, has made revelations about the progress of your next novel. Tuesday, June 23, has posted an entry that explains how the isolation imposed by the epidemic of Coronavirus has helped you to progress much more quickly than usual in the drafting of your book of The Winds of Winter.

“I spent long hours each day to write down The Wins of Winter, and moves quickly. I’ve finished a chapter yesterday, and another three days ago, another last week…”

Explained be sad to have cancelled his trip to a convention, but everything looks the same in the positive : “In reality, the last thing you need is an interruption of this good moment I have in this moment. I’m going to go to Wellington next year, when the pandemic Covid-19, and The Winds of Winter will be finished”.

The Winds of Winter : the sequel to the saga of Game of Thrones

Although I do not say that this is the case, George R. R. Martin advance in the event that the launch of its new opus 2021 is quite plausible. For readers and fans of the series, this is great news, and a real surprise.

In fact, George R. R. Martin published the first novel of Game of Thrones in 1996. It has been 5 years between book 3 and book 4, 6 years between book 4 and book 5, novel published in 2011. Therefore, it will be the elapsed 10 years, between 5 and 6, if The Winds of Winter comes out in 2021.

The Winds of Winter should include elements that we have seen in the series. But the author has in store for us, although it is always of great surprises… not to dream, however, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams ended with a Game of Thrones, the series is well and truly over.

But HBO is expected to unveil next year the first of the spin-off of “Game of Thrones”.