Game of Thrones : disgusted, Carice Van Houten (Mélisandre) is taking on the fans of the series

Carice Van Houten was part of the crazy adventure of Game of Thrones. The actress, who interpreted the character of Mélisandre, appreciated played in the hit series. What it does not digest in the other hand, it is the home of the grand final by the fans.

Last year, Game of Thrones did not fall the curtain. After eight seasons more successful than the others, the creators decided to put an end to the show and adored in the whole world, causing a wave of amazement. And when you stop a series is announced, as much to say that the spectators expect the writers at the turn. This was evidently the case for Game of Thrones. Except that the hopes of fans to see the series end in apotheosis have been reduced to nil. Discovering the ultimate season of the show, they were more than likely not be satisfied. So much so, that a petition requesting a change of the entire season was riding on the social networks. If the stars Game of Thrones include the craze of fans for the seriessome, however, have a hard time with their attitude.

“This is a mark of ingratitude “

This is the case of Carice Van Houten. The Dutch 43-year-old lent his features to the character of Mélisandre of Asshaï from 2012 to 2019. Interviewed by the magazine Insiderthe actress spoke of this pressure that the fans had exerted on writers to get a final season to live up to their expectations. A real quirk that was not to be according to it :” The fact that some will be disappointed that prove that everything he had before was excellent. So for me, this is a mark of ingratitude. You have spent so good moments, and then, yes, you have been disappointed because the conclusion does not look like exactly what you want. Of course you are going to receive a wave of criticism, and for me, it proves to what point this series was well “. If she took the opportunity to greet the talent of the creators of Game of Thronesshe took the opportunity to tackle yet one more fans of the show :” Sometimes, people go too far and take it ofa way too personal. […] It goes beyond being a fan. This is extremism. It’s scary, I know writers and I know how much they are talented. They don’t deserve it “. The message is passed.