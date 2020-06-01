Game of Thrones : Emilia Clarke has been hurt by the criticism

The actress admits to having had “the broken heart” for Weiss and Benioff.

In recent months, Game of Thrones took to his rank, in the wake of a season 8 especially disappointing and clumsy. Critics sometimes severe Emilia Clarke acknowledges having suffered, in the Australian Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine : “I was too busy to concentrate on my own feelings to really worry about all these reviews… But this has made me really sad, in fact, it is for David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss]the show runners, who are very good friends, and so it is for them that I’ve had the heart broken, because it was their baby !”

However, the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen insists on the fact that the last season could not be pleasing to everyone : “Everyone is going to have his own opinion and are fully entitled to. This is art, then we can dissect it and analyze it the way we want. It is a pity that this is not the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I really think that we could never make everyone happy.”