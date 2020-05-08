“Game of Thrones” : Emilia Clarke reacts to the cure of Kit Harington

Emilia Clarke is the first member of the cast of Game of Thrones to address the cure of Kit Harington. After the end of the series last may, the actor who embodied Jon Snow for 10 years was admitted in a medical centre in Connecticut (Usa) specialized in the treatment of stress and alcoholism, for a month.



During a long interview granted to the british issuance BBC Breakfast, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) has responded to the cure of his partner on the screen : “Kit was incredibly open about what he thought of the end of the series for a very good reason. He is brilliant in what he does and what he feels because he puts his whole heart and soul. To encourage that kind of behavior [montrer ses problèmes de santé] everywhere in the world, I think that this will make things better”.

The actress was also conducted on the two brain hemorrhages which she was the victim during the first few years of filming Game of Thrones. She founded a charity SameYou that helps young to recover from a brain injury and a STROKE. “This is something that seems to only happen to the elderly [les hémorragies cérébrales]. So when this happens to you when you are young, there are many aspects of your mental health that go largely unnoticed, so I’m committed because this is what I’ve experienced,” says Emilia Clarke.

If you’re going to take advice from anyone, it’s probably going to be the Mother of Dragons ¿ #GameofThrones actor @emiliaclarke had two brain haemorrhages in her 20s and now she’s backing a programme to train specialist rehab nurses#GOT @SameYouOrg @RCNFoundation pic.twitter.com/tX2sizAarE — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) 6 July 2019

