Game of Thrones: George RR Martin spends long hours to write a new book in a secluded hut News | Events and the Arts

The author of Game of Thrones, George RR Martin, has revealed that he spent the time writing the next book in the series of fantasy while he was locked in a cabin in the mountains”.

The man, 71-year-old, said to his fans in a blog that he hoped that The Winds of Winter was finished next year”.

He wrote: “I must confess that after six months of a pandemic, quarantine, and social distancing, I’m going to show signs of fever cabins … half of which is quite literal in my case.

Image:

Emilia Clarke in the role of Daenerys Targaryen in season eight of Game of Thrones. Photo: Sky Atlantic / HBO



“Yes, I am in a real cabin in the mountains … if nothing else, the forced isolation has helped me to write.

“I spent long hours each day on THE WINDS Of WINTER, and the progress on a regular basis.”

The writer said that fans of Game of Thrones you should not expect the book to be finished “tomorrow” or “released next week”, saying that there was “a long way to go”.

The series of success of Martin takes place in the fantasy kingdom of Westeros, and became a very popular tv show by HBO.

The Winds of Winter should be the second to the last book of the series, with the latest book titled ” A Dream of Spring.

The fans are waiting for the last episode, since the publication of A Dance With Dragons in 2011.

In his blog, Martin said that he wanted to be able to write faster and that there was “a bad day, I get depressed, and good day, I lift”.

He signed with the words: “Now, you’ll have to excuse me. Arya calls. I think she wants to kill someone.”