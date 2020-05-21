“Game of Thrones” : how Hitler was inspired by Emilia Clarke

Warning, this article contains divulgâchis on the final episode of Game of Thrones. This is one of the scenes that will be the most the last episode of Game of Thrones : the speech terrifying Daenerys to his troops, lined up in order flawless in front of the still smoking ruins of Port-Real, that it has literally wiped out. A key passage, which shows how the intoxication of power has transformed the character of the queen of the dragons, dimmed by the hubris, the arrogance of the powerful, ready to submit all the kingdoms which oppose his will… all under the eyes sorry its allies, who understand that a new danger, the most terrible of them all, is in the process of being born under their eyes.

The atmosphere is twilight, the death stalks, the ashes are stifling the light, Daenerys advance only on a promontory in the face of his army, it seems to relive a scene from the Third Reich… rightly so since the actress Emilia Clarke has recognized in an interview with Variety she was steeped in the discourse of dictators, including Adolf Hitler, to better get into his character. The performance was further complicated by the fact that she pronounces his harangue in dothraki, language fictional, and therefore it was necessary to play on the intention and the intonation. “In pronouncing all these words in invented languages, I’ve watched many videos of dictators and leaders speaking in another language, to see if I could understand what they were saying without knowing the words. And I could ! We can totally comprehend what Hitler said in his speeches (…) so, I said to myself : if I can believe in every word that I say, viewers will not need too much looking at the subtitles. “

Pressure for two months

For weeks, the actress has so dutifully repeated his text, in the margin of filming in Ireland, near Belfast. “I never put pressure on that one,” says Emilia Clarke Variety. Normally, I’ll deal with it soon enough, but this speech mattered so much to me. I was afraid to miss it. I stayed up so late almost every night for two months. I recited in my cooker, my fridge. I’ve even recited all of Belfast from my window. Finally, it was closed because I didn’t want people to think that I was completely crazy… “

Finally comes the day of the shooting, it addresses after a sleepless night, as she dreaded this scene. “I knew it was one of the moments in the most powerful of Daenerys as a character. I had to give this speech on a green background. There was no one there, just a camera in an empty room, ( … ), And then, I arrived on the plateau, without repeating, and I’ve done perfectly the first time. The rest of the day, it is like if Daenerys was with me… “

Response to critics

As to the polemics for the last season – a petition calling for a new version has already collected 1.5 million signatures – Emilia Clarke considers that the episode does not betray the general spirit of the series : “I think this past season reflects what Thrones always has been, that is to say, a debate on the power and what it causes on a human being, a group of human beings, and the people they are supposed to serve, ” she very asked.

His partners may have been less tender with the criticism, the picture of Sophie Turner, the interpreter of Sansa Stark, who believes that the mocks and the work accomplished. “I think it is disrespectful to the team, the writers and directors who have worked tirelessly for 10 years and have been running for 11 months, the final season “, she responded in the columns of the New York Times. As for Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow, he had already warned the critics from the broadcast of latest episodes. “I don’t want to seem unkind, but the critics who are going to spend a half-hour to write on this season and give their negative opinion, according to me, they can go to see,” he said in an interview with the magazine Esquire. “If people are disappointed, I don’t care, because everyone has done their best ! “

