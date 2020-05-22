Game of Thrones : Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) back in a movie of vampires

This is a new one that has made a lot of noise in the fan community Game of Thrones ! Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) will be back soon in a new film about vampires. Title Good Bad & Undead (the Good, the bad and The undead in French), the opus will be directed by Max Barbakow (Palm Springs, the huge success of the Sundance Festival this year) and produced by the studio Legendary. The plot has been written based on an original idea from screenwriters Mark Swift and Damian Shnannon, made famous through horror moviesFriday the 13th and Freddy vs Jason. It promises !

Peter Dinklage who plays Tyrion in Game of Thrones

Good Bad & Undead tells the story ofa vampire hunter (the last of his lineage) named Van Helsing played by Peter Dinklage. The latter decides to join for the best and for the worst with a vampire, played by Jason Momoa, who had previously made a vow never to kill. Together, they go up a great deal of scam that involves ripping off the onlookers. Moving from town to town, they are believed to be all against the money that Van Helsing has managed to defeat the vampire. A success put in danger the day the head of this last is found with a price. Then begins the galleys and the muddles full of monsters and magic. For the time being, no official release date has been communicated. In the meantime, check out that d’Aquaman or Khal Drogo is the most powerful.