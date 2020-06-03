Game of Thrones : Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, confessions of a mythical couple

It is the combination of all the fantasies. Jon Snow, hero lonely bastard powered king, and Daenerys Targaryen, liberator of peoples enslaved, determined to reconquer the throne of his family. At the end of the season 7 of ” Game of Thrones “, they spent their first night together. At the beginning of season 8, which began last week, the first was discovering his identity hidden : it is in fact the nephew of Daenerys, and the true heir to the iron Throne. A revelation that could complicate the future of her relationship. A follow on OCS City for 3 hours in the night from Sunday to Monday and then at 21 hours the following evening.

In this Tuesday, November 2017, the actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have just completed a day of filming the beginning of season 8 when we meet. Him in armor, she let go of his coat of fur, they are right a beautiful complicity and remember their debut in the series.

“A success beyond all expectations “

"We really have been through the same thing Kit and me, ahead of Emilia Clarke. We are the same age and it was our first role on television for the both of us. "Born at the end of the year 1986, the actors have only two months apart. "It was almost my first role to be short, precise Kit Harington. When I was chosen and that I arrived on this huge filming, I had no idea how it worked technically. And then I experienced something that was a success, exceeding all expectations. "

Kit Harington in his debut with the young Isaac Hempstead-Wright. HBO

For the actress, this is the popularity of his character which took them by surprise. “I grew up with Daenerys in the last eight years. The first seasons, I had no idea what she meant to the people : this woman is incredibly strong and inspiring. In fact, I was so in my bubble, trying to do well that I was not aware of it. It is only later that I realized the impact of such a figure. It was a true honor and an experience epic incarnate. “

Turn these last few episodes has necessarily had a particular liking for the duo, now as a couple to the screen. “We can’t talk too much about without revealing the plot, and prevents the beautiful brown of 32 years. But it’s nice to start the last season with a last love story. “

“I will continue to say Dracarys in the mirror until my 80 years ! “

“This is very strong for Jon and Daenerys is that they have both had romantic relationships is very important in the past, points out the one which features always beautiful hairstyles blondes in the series. Find it all at the time of the action is all the more scary for them, precisely because they have these past experiences. It makes their shells harder to break through. “

Moreover, the discovery of what was expected of their characters in the ultimate components has reserved surprises. “In fact, I had not yet read the scenarios at the time of collective reading where all the actors are gathered in a same piece for the replicas with high voices,” says Kit Harington. Simply because that they had received only a few days earlier and I didn’t want to read them in haste. “

Emilia Clarke and a baby dragon. HBO

“Suddenly, it was crazy to see him react for the first time in front of the whole world,” exclaimed Emilia Clarke. It had no price. Because these are reactions that we had all had individually on our side. In the end, everyone was crying because it was really the end of Game of Thrones. “

Difficult for them at this moment to imagine the following. “Say I no longer have to be Jon Snow, I can finally shave and cut me hair, this is very weird “, admits the one who is also the poster of “My life with John F. Donovan” by Xavier Dolan at the cinema. “Me, I will continue to say Dracarys (NOTE : the order for Daenerys to her dragons to spit fire) in the mirror up to my 80 years old ! ” laughed his partner.

"In any case, it would be stupid to compare our future projects to it,' says the actor. We will always be disappointed if we try at all costs to be a part of something even bigger. "And Emilia Clarke concluded :" Nothing will measure up to what has been experienced with Game of Thrones. "