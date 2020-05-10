“Game of Thrones” : Maisie Williams admits to knowing the end of the series

Stroke of luck or stroke of a bluff ? The actress Maisie Williams has revealed already know the end of Game of Thrones. And she is not embarrassed to play with the nerves of the fans of the series.

Invited Tuesday, February 20, on the plateau of the Jimmy Kimmel Live !, the one that interprets Arya Stark is praised to have already read the scenario of the last season. The presenter Jimmy Kimmel has not hesitated to extract a few confessions. “I was in my bed, reading the scenario, and it seemed unreal. It’s been so long since I played in this series with all these fans who are waiting for this moment. I was in the process of reading it and it was amazing“says the actress, aged 20 years.

Having signed a confidentiality clause, the cast and crew of the series do not have the right to reveal the plot to those around them. But Maisie Williams has not hesitated to violate the rules by playing with the nerves of his mother. “‘I have the scripts Game of Thronesyou want ?’, and she said ‘Yes’. Then I replied : “You can’t have”. The actress eventually admitted that she sent him the scenario.

While the filming of season 8 is still in progress, it will have to wait the year 2019 to know the outcome. The winter will still be very long for fans of Game of Thrones.

