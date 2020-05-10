Game of Thrones : Maisie Williams alert the fans about the end of the series ! – Voltage

The season 8 of Game Of Thrones will be the last. It is also very expected by the fans. But in the meantime the 440 last minutes of the flagship series of HBOthe actors sow a few clues in the press. This is what comes to the actress Maisie Williams, who, in the past 10 years, embodies Arya Stark on the screen. And according to it, the fans will be very disappointed by the end of Game Of Thrones.

” I don’t think that the people will be satisfied at the end. No one wants to be that it ends, but I’m quite proud of this last season. I hope that people also will like it “, she says a little some of the reaction from the public. A character will-t-he die ? We don’t know more. Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Starkdeclares in any case that his close friends are all aware of the end.