Game of Thrones : Maisie Williams is back on the scene that has shocked all the fans

In the second episode of the eighth season of Game of Thronesa scene has shocked many fans. While all the occupants of Winterfell deal as they can on the eve of the battle against the army of the King of the Night, Arya Stark decides to end her virginity in the arms of her former comrade’s road, Gendry Baratheon. Following its broadcast, viewers took to their Twitter to share their surprise.

The fans, however, are not the only ones to have been stunned by this scene. In an interview with Entertainment Weeklyon 21 April 2019, Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark has said that she, too shocked upon hearing the news : “in The beginning, I thought it was a joke. I told them : ‘It’s a good one !’, explained the actress. And then David and Dan (the creators of the series, editor’s note) have said to me : ‘You can show as much or as little as you want’. So I remained quite modest. Arya is not there to do a demonstration of erotic”.

The actress has well understood the importance of such a scene for his character. Throughout the series, Arya Stark is not really focused on human relationships, but rather on the importance of his training, his survival and his revenge. “It was really interesting because it is a relationship very human to Arya. This is something with which she remained distant throughout the series, an emotion to which she had never really delivered,” she describes. After the airing of the episode and the reaction of fans on Twitter, Maisie Williams has also reacted on the social network, not without humour.

“If you feel embarrassed, just know that my mother, my stepfather, my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have probably seen the scene also ahahatuezmoiehehe”

