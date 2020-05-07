“Game of Thrones” s08e02: Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) was believed to be a joke in discovering the script

Maisie Williams has confirmed to the american site Entertainment Weekly having believed in “a joke” by reading the script of this episode. In question, a scene which particularly react to the viewers, evidently as little prepared q Arya to what was going to happen.

GAME OF THRONES – If you’ve been surprised by what happens to Arya in episode 2 of season 8 of “Game of Thrones”, to be broadcast this Sunday, April 21, know that you’re not alone.

This article contains spoilers on episode 2 of season 8 of GoT

Are you really sure you want to know?

Then, it is gone.

While Winterfell fourbit his weapons before the imminent arrival of the Walkers are White, the protagonists occupy their time as they can. And Arya has decided to spend it in the company of Gendry, the illegitimate son of the late Robert Baratheon. Convinced that she will die under the arrows of the army of the dead, the second daughter of Ned Stark did not intend to pass away without having experienced the pleasures of the flesh.

And this decision, that the actors were discovered at the same time when the script was sent to, has surprised the entire cast, including Sophie Turner. It is also she who, having finished reading the script before the other, warned his colleague, encouraging him to jump through the pages and you will arrive directly at this stage.

“Sophie said to me ‘no matter what you do, you have to go up to this episode, and read this scene in the first,” says Maisie Williams to EW. It has therefore: “in The beginning, I thought it was a joke”, she explains, while the two writers have already sent in fake scenarios to the actors. “I thought ‘Ah! It’s a good one-there! And then the writers told me, ‘No, there was no joke this year.’ Oh p****!”

The question of nudity

As many times in GoT, this scene has raised the question of the nudity of the actors. Maisie Williams, who made his debut in the series in 11 years but has now 22, says that the writers have left to decide what she was ready to show off in front of the camera.

“Nobody wants to put you ill at ease, which has for effect to put you a little bit more uncomfortable (…) We just want people to act normally,” says the actress. And this is ultimately what has come to pass: during the shooting, which was a little rushed, the writer David Nutter has finally found its habits, and has directed the scene. “David said to me ‘Ok, you’re going to come here and do this and do that and remove your shirt’ and then it is gone. I said, ‘Ok, let’s go’”, says Maisie Williams.

The result? A scene of a few seconds, where Arya literally takes the lead in the face of a Gendry rather puzzled. However, to know whether the two lovers will once again be reunited, it will have to wait for the third installment, which promises to be… bloody.

