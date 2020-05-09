“Game of Thrones” s08e02: why the scene with Maisie Williams disturbs so much

GAME OF THRONES – We were not ready. Even the death of a character flagship of the series we might not be as much baffled that this scene with Arya.

While the second episode of season 8 of “Game of Thrones” prepares us for the imminent arrival of the Walkers White, focusing on the preparation of the different characters found in the first episode, as well as some new ones, one scene in particular has attracted a lot of mixed emotions among the fans of the series.

This article contains spoilers on episode 2 of season 8 of GoT

Are you really sure you want to know?

In this episode, Arya ceases to be the child to which we are attached. Wanting to take advantage of the few hours before the arrival of the Walkers are white, and therefore, potentially, the death, the young Stark decides to discover the pleasures of the flesh with his long-time friend Gendry, the illegitimate son of Robert Baratheon.

And nobody expected it.

“Looking at the sex scene with Arya. Wait a minute, little girl, how old are you?”

“Arya: starts taking his clothes off for losing his virginity”

“This scene between Arya and Gendry… I can’t look at it like that, it is almost my little sister”

Arya is not a child anymore

To Samuel Dock, a clinical psychologist and big fan of “GoT”, anything surprising in these reactions, enough trenches in the face of the burgeoning sexuality of Arya. “All of a sudden, one is confronted with the behaviour of adolescents, to outbreak and the quest for the desire”, he says to the HuffPost. “It is believed that Arya is a child, it is in fact a desiring subject.” Related Post: Wendy Williams revives Feud with Nicki Minaj

So, seeing Arya getting naked to explore sexuality brings us back to our own personal experience of being a teenager, or as a parent, brother or sister, something close and accessible to us. Arya is the little girl, the little sister or the girl that we have been and this puts us ill at ease.

“Since Freud, we know that we are sexual beings, that our nature is in the desire, yet it is still so difficult to hear that the children also have desires,” continues the psychologist.

Beyond the relationship almost-familiar as the fans of the series have been able to develop with the young Stark, the question of its age is also raised. In this regard, HBO has suggested she was now 18 years. And this, for Samuel Dock, is a bit ironic. “It is during adolescence that we discover that we are, why feel the need to frame his sexuality by the law?”, if he asked. Arya is an adult, so it is acceptable? In France, the median age of first sexual intercourse is 17.4 years for boys and 17.6 years for girls.

It must be said that “Game of Thrones” plays a bit with the timing as it wants. As highlighted in this article Vanity Fairthe child of Samwell and Gilly is a baby since season 3 when, by comparison, Tommen has grown at great speed (two different actors have played this role). No wonder, therefore, that one is a little disturbed to realize suddenly that the girl from Ned became a woman. Related Post: Miley Cyrus goes to the short fringe in full containment

A woman at the controls

But, perhaps even more than his age and the sense of closeness with this character, isn’t the fact that she is a woman who raises the most questions? How would you react if Arya had been a boy?

“Since the beginning of the series, Arya was not the behavior of a little girl, she is independent, she became an assassin. However, what seems disturbing is the fact that it takes the controls,” points out Samuel Dock. In this scene, in fact, it is she who orders Gendry to undress, before throwing himself on him.

“We are still in a pre-determination social order where the woman is passive and the man takes orders,” says the psychologist. “May-be-t-we moved unconsciously the discomfort on her age rather than her gender,” he continued.

True to form, Arya has verbalized his desire to have sex. She decides and claims. “It seems almost unbearable for some, who adopt a very defensive in their reaction”, he explains.

Arya Stark has been so désexualisée throughout the seven seasons of “Game of Thrones” that the see and shocks us more than to see her settle down in the gorges. Elsewhere, Maisie Williams, who embodies his character, was also believed to be a joke in discovering the script of the episode.

