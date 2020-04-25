Game of Thrones season 8 : Daenerys and Sansa would she able to work ? Sophie Turner answers

A lot of things could have been different in season 8 of Game of Thrones, starting with the relationship between 2 characters major : Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen. The 2 women of power have quickly been put in opposition, particularly because of their link with Jon Snow. Yet the potential of their duet was awesome and there is no doubt that they would have been able to accomplish great things by uniting their forces. It is also what seems to think Sophie Turnerthe interpreter of Sansa, who has asked his followers on Instagram to ask him questions to distract him from his boredom during the containment due to the coronavirus.

Sophie Turner is bored

One of the many questions asked was whether Sophie Turner would have liked that Daenerys and Sansa form a “bad bitch power duo” in the season 8 of Game of Thrones. To which the actress replied that “it would have been awesome”. And it is clearly agreed, having regard to the temperament of 2 characters we already know that together, they would make sparks. A collaboration that would have also been able to be decisive for Daenerys and maybe even allow him to go back to the reason before it slips… But we will unfortunately never how Sansa and Dany would have been able to team up and what would have happened if it had happened.