Game of Thrones, season 8 : Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) gives his impressions on the end of the series (SPOILERS)

The hit series Game of Thrones ended Sunday, may 19, in the United States. The actress Emilia Clarke, who has played the character Daenerys Targaryen for the last 8 seasons, is back on the end of the series, which has particularly turned upside down. Attention, spoilers.

Emilia Clarke had to bid farewell to the unforgettable Daenerys, who, after having destroyed all of Port-Réal in episode 5, died tragically in a stabbing of the man she loves Jon Snow, in this final episode as expected.

“Dumbfounded”, the actress was recognized by the american website Entertainment Weekly does not have “absolutely not” seen it coming” for this purpose.

“I cried” when reading the script, arriving at the passage of his death, told the actress. “And I’m part of a tour. I’m out of the house, I took my keys and my phone and I came back with blisters at the foot. I didn’t go back for five hours. I said to myself : “How I’m going to do it ?'”.

“I rest on the side of Daenerys”

Despite the murderous madness of Daenerys in the last episode Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke remained very attached to his character and has continued to defend it.

“It was a real struggle to read this script. It starts sincerely with the best of intentions and hopes that nothing is going to scupper his best laid plans. The problem is that Stark doesn’t like her and she sees it. It gives them a chance, and it does not (…) She had to assume so many things in her life, she has seen so much, has lost, has suffered. And suddenly, these people tell him they do not accept it. It is too far gone already. It has already killed so many people (…) It is too much. One by one, you see the strings cut. There is only one that holds and hangs on. There is this boy. Is this enough ? There is just this wish and this hope that eventually someone will accept it for what it is and… it doesn’t”, she explained.

Despite all the terrible actions of his character Emilia Clarke “rest on the side of Daenerys. I can’t do otherwise”, she entrusted.