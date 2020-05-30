Game of Thrones season 8 : Emilia Clarke gives a response very surprising to those who criticize the series

The days go by and the criticism on season 8 of Game of Thrones never seem to falter ! Between those who understand the decisions of the co-creators, David Benioff and DB Weiss, and others who deplore the war rages on. And at the slightest opportunity, this discussion is addressed to those who have, each time, the answers are very different. As well the Emmy Awards 2019, while Game of Thrones was among the big winners in the charts with Fleabag and When They See Us, Emilia Clarke, the translator of Daenerys Targaryen, has been a reaction surprising when the journalists of the site Variety the have asked about the many criticisms about the season 8 of the program from HBO.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow

“It was extremely flattering, is what it was ! Because when people are willing to make as many waves as at the end of the characters and how the story should have ended, it just shows how much they are attached to the series“their she answered. Of amazing words, especially when we know that his playing partners have sometimes been a judgment more harsh on the season 8 of Game of Thrones as Natalie Emmanuel, the interpreter of Missandeï, which criticized a specific aspect the latest episodes of the program from the cable. And given the fervor still intact fans, there is no doubt that the debate is far from dying down !