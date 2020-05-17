Game of Thrones season 8 : Emilia Clarke looks back on the final episode

A few months ago, Game of Thrones ended after eight years of good and loyal services. Of course, the fans do not have all hosted this episode the same way : there are those who have loved and those who, necessarily, have been disappointed of the end. It must be said that the death of Daenerys has left a bitter taste to some. Since then, the actors (Kit Harington in the lead) are expressed. Now it is the turn of Emilia Clarke (interpreter for the mother of dragons) to come back on this final chapter.

Emilia Clarke returns to the end of GoT

“We would never have satisfied all the world”she told the Daily Telegraph published on 19 October last. “Everyone has his opinion and sticks to it”. She continues : “This is art and art is meant to be dissected and interpreted in the manner of each. If you are sad that the show is finished then, yes, it is sad. It is a pity that the end is not been the perfect end to all the world”. But as stated, the team would never have been able to ‘satisfy everyone’.

Game of Thrones is over, but the good news is that a prequel is in preparation !