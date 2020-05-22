Game of Thrones season 8 : Emilia Clarke reacts to the final and defends Daenerys

A death shocking

That is, Game of Thrones is complete. And as you could have guessed after episode 5, Daenerys has not had the leisure to sit on the Throne, the Targaryen has finally been killed by Jon Snow in the end of the series. A real shock for the fans, but also for Emilia Clarke, her interpreter.

At the micro-EW, the actress has confessed to have replayed 7 times the paragraph detailing the death of his heroine, so much so that it seemed to be impossible : “I said to myself ‘What ? What ? What ? WHAT ?!’, because, damn, it comes out of nowhere. I was stunned. I had not seen it coming. (…) I cried. And I went for a walk. I left the house, took my keys, my phone, and I walked until they had blisters on our feet.“

It must be said that if the evolution of Daenerys in the big bad is logical and consistent with its history, its transformation in just 6 short episodes, isn’t very credible. Too fast, too sudden, his new choices – like those of many other characters, even seem to go against what she returned a few episodes ago.

Thus, rather than deny his character, Emilia Clarke prefers to understand it. Always to the micro-EW, the actress recalls thus : “She started sincerely with the best of intentions and really believes that nothing will ruin his plans. (…) From his birth, he was literally told ‘During, these enfoirés have all screwed up in the air’. And now it is ‘You’re our only hope’. She’s so experienced, seen, crossed, lost, suffered, been injured“.

But this is not all, it also wishes to clarify the logic of thought of Daenerys, who appears as incomprehensible to the eyes of all : “And suddenly, these people appear to him and say, ‘We don’t not accept it. (…) The problem is that Stark doesn’t like her and she sees it. It gives them a chance, but it doesn’t work and it is already too far away to make a half-turn. (…) she has already gone too far. It has already killed so many people. It is too late. And one by one, you see all the threads cut. There was only one to which she hangs up. There is this boy. She said, ‘He loves me, and I think that’s enough’. But is this really the case ? There’s this hope and this desire that, finally, someone is able to accept… but it does not.“

Failing to see the Targaryen get the Happy Ending she could have had, Emilia Clarke – who has given much of her in this role, therefore tries not to see the ugly hidden behind its recent destructive insanity. After all, as recently recalled Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) to EW, the ” massacre of Port-Réal had been directed on the trays, as at the time of the nuclear bombings in Japan in 1945 : “It is this that is the war. Have we made the right decisions ? How much extra time would have lasted the Second World War if we had not made these horrible decisions ?“. However, as a result of this and the massacre of thousands of innocent people, the US has not been denied, or banished from the world.

Yes, despite the horror, the consequences, the tragedies… nothing is just black, nothing is all white in a war. Many of the characters of the series, even the heroes, have huge skeletons in their closets. And it is for this reason that Emilia Clarke assures to continue to keep to the sides of his character, despite the disappointment that she has been able to generate from the general public : “What I learned in the drama class it was : ‘your character is always right’. He makes a choice, and you should be okay with it. An actor must never be afraid to appear horrible. (…) It is a very beautiful and touching end. I hope, what you will see in his last moments as she dies, it is his vulnerability. There is the little girl that you met in season 1. (…) I stand on the side of Daenerys, I remain by his side. I can’t not do it“.