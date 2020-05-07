“Game of Thrones”, season 8 episode 3 : the boyfriend Maisie Williams not packed by his incredible stage

Dark atmosphere and dramatic tension maximum, the episode 3 of season 8 of “Game of Thrones” did not disappoint. Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, we offer a stage of empowerment to the female that has aroused the enthusiasm of the crowds… but not her boyfriend.

Decidedly, Maisie Williams continues to shine in the season 8 of Game Of Thrones. The actress of 22 years, who embodies the tenacious Arya Starkhad already surprised in episode 2, when his character had decided to take control of her sex life.

Robert Baratheon : “You have a daughter, I have a son, let’s join our houses” Season 8 Episode 2 : Arya Stark x Gendry Baratheon pic.twitter.com/ob8BKcHLCd — GW3N グウエン (@Gw3n_Gray) 22 April 2019

In episode 3, she saves an outright bet on the rest of the protagonists, eliminating the King of the Night stroke of a dagger. An epic scene, which has aroused the enthusiasm of internet users from around the world.

But if critics and twitto.a.s have hailed this summit empowerment pop, a person did not appreciate this development : the boyfriend of Maisie Williams… On April 28, 2019, the magazine of the american Entertainment Weekly published an interview of the actress, in which she looks back on her doubts before the filming of the episode : “I immediately thought that everyone was going to hate this scene, saying that Arya does not deserve to hold this role, “she explains. The hardest part in a series, it is to build a character of a villain that is impossible to beat, and then of the defeat. It had to be done intelligently, otherwise, people would have said ‘The wicked is not so terrible that it, as a kid of 45 kg has been able to show up and stab him.’ “

If to the screen, the result is very convincing, the actress has not received the immediate support of her boyfriend, a certain Ollie Jackson. She tells Entertainment Weekly : “I said to my boyfriend, and he made a ‘Hum, it should not rather be Jon to do ?’“ A curious remark on so many levels. In fact, the creators of the show explained that they had planned for three years that Arya would be the one who would kill the King of the Night, and while her journey has been built to provide him with the skills of a deadly exceptional. The internet, them, found the note on a personal level, and found that it was difficult, even downright misogynistic. At the point of advisor to Maisie Williams to get rid ofOllie Jackson…

imagine being maisie williams and getting this incredible news abt ur character and the story and everything that it’s built up to and this is how ur boyfriend reacts pic.twitter.com/s9U3GaGnSR — yeehaw, jenn (@wholesomeholsom) April 29, 2019

“Imagine to be Maisie Williams and learn how this incredible new about your character, and the history and everything that has been built in this way and this is how your guy reacts”

Maisie Willans needs a new boyfriend #NotToday pic.twitter.com/BUN6JoQzgV — David Martinez (@MartinezDavd) April 29, 2019

“Maisie Williams is in need of a new boyfriend”

A board that star Game of Thrones has already applied ? In any case, it’s been several months that it no longer appears in the company ofOllie Jackson on social networks, and various magazines evoke today a new little friend. More enthusiastic, it is hoped, in regard to the opportunities secured by his companion.

Maisie”s boyfriend’s remark is a perfect example of how women can execute things flawlessly and still some asshole will be tripping over the idea that a man was more DESERVING of the clout. RIP to all the fragile male egos out there. @joejonas would never. Well done, @SophieT ???? — I’m tired???????? (@feellikedancin) April 29, 2019