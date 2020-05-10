“Game of Thrones” season 8 episode 5: Emilia Clarke has struggled to recover from it

Not very surprising, therefore, to see her react to this fifth chapter of the final season of the saga, in which the character that she plays has -somewhat – attracted the greatest attention.

GAME OF THRONES – It is now a habit: Emilia Clarke love do the after-sales service of Game of Thrones on the social networks at the time of the broadcast of the episodes.

This article contains spoilers on episode 5 of season 8 of GoT.

Are you really sure you want to know?

Then, it is gone.

On Instagram, the british actress has shared a photo of her, full of humor, reflecting its state at the time of the shooting (as viewed) of this episodewho sees Daenerys assign the madness.

In this 5th episode, in fact, the “Mother of Dragons”, drunk with rage, decides to burn down the city of Port-Réal, from to the flames of his dragon of thousands of innocent people while the victory was militarily acquired.

“That’s what it took me to turn the episode… and for the watch!”, commented the actress, joining its publication a photo of it accompanied by a -very large bottle of champagne.

A great way to highlight that, for her, too, it was a heartbreak to see Daenerys doing so.