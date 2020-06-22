Game of Thrones season 8 : Kit Harington do you think that Jon and Daenerys would have had to end up together ?

One knows that one has escaped the worst possible end for Jon and Stark in the 8th season of Game of Thrones, but that’s not to say that it was satisfactory for everyone. The actor Kit Harington recently spoke about the relationship between his character, Jon Snow or Aegon Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)your aunt. Despite the incest, explained that he would have liked that Jon and Daenerys end up together in the series, and so Jon doesn’t have to be killed after she has burned all of King’s Landing. Yes, the saga is called “A song of ice and fire” and Kit Harington, who represents Jon and Daenerys.

Kit saying JONERYS RIGHTS(long version)”I totally agree with you” pic.twitter.com/kI1BdWn8LL — EᗰIᒪIᗩ ᑕᒪᗩᖇKE| ???????????????????????????????? (@purple_dwagon) May 25, 2020

When a fan tells you to be there for “Jonerys” until the end of the 8th season of Game of Thrones, Kit Harington says that it is, therefore, totally agree. An opinion that differs from that of a lot of fans, that would not necessarily have adhered to the idea of the couple formed by Jon and Daenerys. Their relationship had to develop very quickly due to the number of episodes of reduction of the last 2 seasons and it is clear that if the show runners had taken more time, things would have been different. We know that, in any case, that Kit Harington would have wanted to survive together, but it is towards the north, and without Daenerys, Jon is going to find happiness again.