Game of Thrones season 8 : Maisie Williams (Arya), admits any of the alleged alternative endings

We have all seen the end of the season 8 of Game of Thrones and a lot of fans would have loved to see the series end otherwise. Apparently it would even be possible since the co-showrunner David Benioff had, of course, understood that several purposes of the series would have been shot to sow confusion among the hunters of spoilers. Even Casey Bloys, the director of programming at HBO, explained that “several purposes are going to be shot so we don’t know how it will end until the broadcast”. But it took an interview of Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) to Metro to restore the truth.

“We have not turned to alternative end. It costs a lot too expensive and it was already very tight in terms of timing. It has spent all the money for the dragons. I imagine that some people would have wanted that we filmed a different ending, but they didn’t ! It is like that !” Therefore, there is no image that shows Jon and Daenerys on the Iron Throne together at the end of the season 8 of Game of Thrones, or a Daenerys saving King’s Landing and its future subjects. At least we’re set, and it will have to wait for the last volume of the saga of George R. R. Martin for the only other official end of the Iron throne.