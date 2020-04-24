Game of Thrones season 8 : Maisie Williams explains why the series has not had alternative endings

Maisie Williams is about to pass a franchise popular to another as she prepares to play in the film The New Mutants Disney. However, the actress’s flagship Game of Thrones is always queried on the fantasy series of HBO and, in particular, on the end of season 8, which has created many controversies. The Series Finale of the season 8 of Game of Thrones has particularly disappointed the loyal fans of the series and some still have a hope that an alternative ending sees the light of day… Maisie Williams, who interpreted Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, has disappointing news for you and has explained why the series has not had alternative endings !

The only end possible !

Maisie Williams was recently asked about the possibility of an alternative ending to Game of Thrones. She explained that this was not the case, then went a step further and explained why filming more scenes would make no sense. She revealed to Metro UK : “We do not have [filmé une fin alternative]. It costs so much money and the schedule was too tight. We spent all the money in the dragons.”. The interpreter of Arya Stark has once again made things clear ! The end to which we have been witnesses is the only one that exists. While waiting to regain Maisie Williams at the screen, find out why the fans of Westworld have clashed the last season of Game of Thrones after a huge easter egg.