Game of Thrones-season 8 : the incest with Jon Snow ? Daenerys cares, confirms Emilia Clarke

After Jon Snow in episode 1, it is Daenerys who has discovered the truth about the family tree of the Stark during episode 2 of this season 8 of Game of Thrones. And the least we can say is that his reaction was amazing. Indeed, rather than worrying about the report incestuous that she was trying to speak with Jon, she is distraught thinking of the quest for the Throne.

Daenerys doesn’t care about incest…

A surprise ? Yes… and no. Emilia Clarke was entrusted to EW, the fact that Jon Snow is in fact her nephew is not the sort of thing to break his fantasies. On the contrary, it is rather well seen in the Targaryen : “Their family ties, for her, it is something normal. It would have easily been able to marry his brother. It doesn’t mean anything. This is more of a trick [dérangeant] for Jon“.

… but not the Throne

Conversely, if Daenerys has nothing against somersaults under the duvet with a member of his family, to see Jon Snow get ahead in the hierarchy family could cut him off any sexual appetite. Emilia Clarke reminds us, the heroine has sacrificed a lot of things to get this far : “The key thing is that it worked [pour atteindre le Trône] all of his life. This is part of its existence since its birth. Dany has literally been brought to this world in mode : ‘COURSE ! These enfoirés in Westeros have all screwed up in the air. You are our last hope’. (…) She has seen and witnessed so many things, gone through many hardships, lost, suffered, been injured…“

What, and fear to see Daenerys turn against Jon ? Betray him ? Become as crazy as his father ? This is sadly possible. However, as said by the actress : “And then, Jon doesn’t even of the Throne“. Also, if the two lovers come to discuss calmly after the battle, we can still hope for an alliance until the end. Fingers crossed…