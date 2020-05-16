Game of Thrones-season 8 : the wages of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington… finally exposed ?

Wages astronomical

On the 14th of April next year, HBO will broadcast the first episode of Game of Thrones season 8before OCS can do the same on the 15th April in France. But before saying goodbye to the characters of the series, many fans may be wondering how the casting button by episode ? While The Daily Express announced wage gigantic 2 million per episode, the site Deadline has in fact revealed that the players would receive “only” $ 500,000 per episode. Information that confirms, therefore, what had assured the magazine Variety.

The stars Game of Thrones would have seen a net increase since the first episodes. In effect, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) would have earned $ 300,000 per episode in seasons 5 and 6. Being supposedly $ 500,000 per episode for seasons 7 and 8, it would thus be an increase of $ 200,000. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Nicolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) would have received the same amounts of money.

“I’m paid exactly as my playing partners male, we are insured” was pleased with Emilia Clarke in interview for Vanity Fair. In contrast, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who embody the sisters Stark would be “only” paid $ 150,000 per episode.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory is better

Huge amounts of money, but not that much in comparison with the casting of The Big Bang Theory. According to the website Vulture, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons would have won not less than $ 1 million per episode for seasons 11 and 12. Knowing that since season 4, the series of geeks recognises any of the same 24 episodes per season. While Game of Thrones there are only seven episodes for the season 7 and 6 episodes for season 8.