Game of Thrones season 8 : These disturbing similarities between Daenerys and Pains of the series of the West

It is a fact that practically jumped in your face ! The mother of Dragons, aka Daenerys played by Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones and the dreaded Pains played by Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld resemble each other much more than it seems. In fact, in addition to the fact that the two heroines are at once of a series produced by the firm HBOthe two young women share a lot in common. Physically, for a start, both are very pretty and have long blonde hair and clear eyes. Mentally, then, it is undeniable that these two leadeuses babies have in common many skills, such as courage, determination, intelligence and strength of character. Both are like rough diamonds that are cut by the tool of revenge, and blinded by the bright light of the divine justice.

Daenerys, who orders his dragon that breathes fire

What we found to be the most striking, it is above all the evolution of almost similar and spectacular narrative arc respective. In fact, both are presented in the first seasons as women of fragile and responsive, up to the limit of the cliché “the damsel in distress“. The brutality, the brutality, deprived of free will in the beginning, becoming slowly aware and awake to the point of ending up with the ugly complex of Cinderella and decides not to bet more than on themselves. Like a phoenix that is reborn from its ashes, which then changes completely face and embody the image of strength and independence of women. It must be said that the strength of suffering and hardship, the fate invites them to begin a long and violent journey of initiation that transform into senshi blood thirsty in the name of revenge.

Dolores : “I imagined a story in which I’m not going to play the damsel in distress”

From this moment there, the two heroines also share the same thread. Namely to recover what is rightfully theirs (the throne of Daenerys and the “real world” for the Pain) and destroy their oppressors. In fact, her anger knows no limits ! The highlight is for Daenerys, the famous massacre of the city of Port-Réal in episode 5 of season 8, and for the Pain, one of the hosts in the final of the season-season 2 Westworld. Then play this and each in their own way, the hope of renewal and a true social justice, these last out of the flames devastating the wrath of devour and burn the reasons of their motivation. At this point, which become, in their turn, to tyrants that will eventually be solved (not without difficulty) to break down. Jon Snow will do that to Daenerys, the betraying the passage. For Dolores, it is a little more complicated, but we must remember that Bernard did not hesitate to shoot him in the season finale of season 2 in the hope of stopping their frenzy mortal, before she ends up permanently disappeared at the end of season 3.