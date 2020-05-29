Game of Thrones-season 8 : This joke writers did not laugh Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy)

This is the actress Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) who has ratted the info ! Alfie Allenthe actor of Theon Greyjoy in the series would have made him also the expenses of the funny jokes from the writers of Game of Thrones. In fact, if we knew already that they had in the past teased the four key players in the show, Alfie Allen was apparently not at rest. And for good reason, after you believe Kit Harington (Jon Snow) as the latter was going to finish the face disfigured by the flames, the writers had fun pretending to be the interpreter of Theon Greyjoy as his character would be killed not by a walker white, but by Bran. A farce that would not have really liked the actor !

Theon Greyjoy shortly before his death in Game of Thrones season 8

According to Maisie Williams being interviewed at the microphone of Sean Evans in his show, Hot Ones on the Youtube channel First We Feastthe scriptwriters have simply invented a false scenario to accomplish their mischief. A script non official so that they then distributed to Alfie Allen, leaving him to marinate with the false information for several days. It is only when the actor has decided to send a text to the interpreter of Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), that the latter was aware of the deception. And for good reason, as explained by Maisie Williams : “They told Alfie Allen that he had been killed by Bran in a horrible way. But then, they have not said that they made him a joke so when Alfie sent a text to Isaac to tell him that he didn’t want to, Isaac answered him : ‘But what are you talking about ?’. And then everything came out.“Of the sacred joker indeed ! Also, learn why the crown of Bran’s going to cause the fall of Westeros according to this theory.