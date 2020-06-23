Game of Thrones-season 8 : This problem that is both annoying and funny that Kit Harington has had to face during the shoot

Being an actor, sometimes, is knowing how to take risks ! Numerous are the interpreters who, for example, prefer to do stunts by themselves, without a liner. Until now, these are never in the shelter of an accident. This is the case of Kit Harington, who plays the famous role of Jon Snow in the cult series from HBO Game of Thrones. In fact, the latter has been shown to be passed near a great disaster during the filming of an episode of season 8. And for a good reason, while he was in the process of making an epic scene in the back of a dragon, the former member of the Night Guard was wrong pasted… a testicle !

Yes yes, you read that right ! Kit Harington has had a physical problem that can be annoying on the set of season 8 Game of Thrones. The filming of a scene in which Jon Snow is presented for the first time one of the dragons of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke)this has, therefore, almost leave a part of his family jewels. “There was a time when I have to do as if Jon was going to fall. The dragon rocker on the side and my right testicle is stuck. I have not even had time to say “stop”, was influenced in all directions” he has revealed to you. Before adding : “In my head, I said to myself : this is it, this is how it will end, that the dragon mechanic which is balanced in all directions by my testicles“. An anecdote that the latter seems to have now with a lot of humor and relaxation !