Game of Thrones ‘ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married

The singer Joe Jonas, of the group Jonas Brothersand the actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the cult series Game of Thrones, were married on may 1 in Las Vegas. The ceremony took place shortly after the Billboard Music Awards, in one of the many chapels of the city of Nevada. Attended the families of the two celebrities, as well as some close friends. On a video posted on Instagram by the DJ Diplo and recovery by ENewsyou can see the couple exchanging vows during the ceremony celebrated by a look-alike of Elvis Presley.

Diplo has posted several videos in the “story” Instagram. They are circulating this morning (Thursday) on social networks. You can also see the two lovebirds arriving at the scene of the ceremony.

The actress of 23 years old and the singer’s 29-year-old are in a relationship for 2016 and engaged since October of 2017. The coupla had planned to marry in the summer of 2019. Furthermore, it appears that the best friend of Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, alias Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, was not present at the ceremony. Yet it was she who had been named bridesmaidin charge of the burial of life of young girl from the bride-to-be. This suggests, according to many in the media, that another ceremony, more prepared, could take place, as planned, this summer.