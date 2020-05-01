Game of Thrones : Sophie Turner is back on the fate of Sansa after the end of the series

Attention Spoiler. Already three months that viewers of the series Game of Thrones have had to say goodbye to their favorite characters. A tear for the fans as for the players who continue to share their opinion.

Freshly married to the singer Joe Jonas since the 1st of may, on Monday, August 12, Sophie Turner confided in the columns of the Los Angeles Times and took the opportunity to reflect on the role and the fate of Sansa Stark. This persona that she has camped for many yearsgrew up with it, and Sophie owes him a lot :” I started to play Without when I was 13 years old and Sansa was 11, I think. It has been all my life “says t-it. If most fans already know the end of the series, and are up to date, they know that Sansa Stark has survived all the battles and is now the Queen of the North.

A end very girl power

A end mild, when one remembers all the galleys crossed the character occupied by Sophie Turner. But this end, has not prevented the latter from returning to the fate of Sansa, in imagining life after his coronation :” No war, no battle. I see her reign until she is very old. I don’t see her marry or have children. I think it would be a kind of kingdom democratic. She would die of old age, very happy “. You will understand, Sophie Turner loves happy endingseven if, contrary to Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner was married twice to the same man.