Game Of Thrones Star expressed his admiration for the live performance of Jennifer Lopez

Actor John Bradley, who is best known for his role of Samwell Tarly in the series Game of Thrones, has posted a new photo on Instagram Stories and reacted to the last live performance of Jennifer Lopez in the show ” One World: Together at Home “.

“One World: Together at Home” is a show organized to support the people who fight against the coronavirus and the famous artists played live from their homes to these special people.

Jennifer Lopez performed the classic song of Barbra Streisand ‘People“During the concert virtual dotted with stars. John Bradley could not keep silent and has uploaded a picture on his stories Instagram, expressing his admiration for the impressive performance of Jennifer Lopez.

John said that his performance was magical and showed his love for her, with émojis heart. He also tagged the account to Instagram’s official Jennifer Lopez on the publication.

Here’s what John Bradley wrote:

“It was magical. “

See the photo on Instagram below.

You can watch the performance of Jennifer Lopez via Youtube below.