Game of Thrones : the actress Emilia Clarke, head of poster of the new horror film “Murder Manual”

The actress Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, returns to the spotlight with the role of a circus artist, haunted in a new horror film titled “Murder Manual“.

The “Murder Manual” it would be an anthology of eight “chapters, terrifying and scary”. It is now broadcast in streaming on Amazon Prime, which already contains a short film called “Shackled” in which Clarke played in 2012. The episodes each telling different stories, but the producers have said that they are all related in one way or another, encouraging viewers to pay attention to each of them to understand what connects them.

The history of Clarke follows “a girl trapped in a circus who must be saved by her husband”, other episodes of the series also include “the journey of a girl from a world of nightmares to the nightmare of reality”, “the romantic getaway of a gay couple in Palm Springs who turns to murder” and “a young woman whose car-sharing turns to the death”. It also highlights Hadley Fraser (The Legend of Tarzan)Sylvia Panacione (Jane the Virgin)Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3) and Bryan Manley Davis (The Devil’s Well)with directors such as Michael EscobedoKelly HallmarkMatt Newton, Sam N. Powell, Toni Tikkanen and Nour Wazzi.

After the release of the trailer, many fans were excited to see Clarke in action once more.

Source : Geotv