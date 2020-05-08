Game of Thrones : the impersonator Emilia Clarke exists… And it is

In the past few months, an Italian student, panic the Canvas for his insane resemblance with the beautiful Emilia Clarke, performer of the cult figure of the Mother of dragons… Article is guaranteed without a spoiler !

It was without a doubt the final of the most awaited years of the decade. A veritable fireworks display from the closure of one of the most popular series in the history of television. More than a mere fiction, a world-wide phenomenon. Broadcast in the night from 19 to 20 may, the final episode of Game of Thrones has finally revealed himself to millions of fans of the character who sit down on the iron throne. Flew in Westeros, the dragons, and the terrible winter that never ends to happen!!! After eight years of follow religiously the thousand twists and turns, blood baths and other conspiracies that led up to the denouement, suffice to say that aficionados around the world feel now orphans. If you are, you also, in this case, we have a good news : Daenerys Targaryen exists in real life ! Or almost…

Look steel, porcelain complexion, full lips, and finely fringed, Roberta Pattaro, an Italian student of 24 years old, is the double perfect in this character’s flagship Game of Thrones, played by Emilia Clarke Once coiffed and dressed as Daenerys, the resemblance to the heroine of George R. R. Martin, the author of the saga, is bluffing.

“In the subway, people would stop me to take selfies”

The strongest, is that the young woman had absolutely not made the connection : “I am passionate about movies and television series and I have always dreamed of becoming one of the protagonists of my favorite movies, entrust Roberta. But I only discovered this world only in 2016 (the series dates back to June 2011, editor’s NOTE) when a boy followed me on Facebook and told me that I would do a Daenerys perfect.” A technique of meeting people online that would have been able to walk… if the woman had caught the reference !

“The problem is that I hadn’t even begun to look at Game of Thrones”remembers the young woman. Failed, therefore, to attempt to approach, but the idea has come a long way in the head of the City. “As I was blonde at the time, as soon as I posted a photo on social networks, people légendaient always :” Mother of dragons “. So I ended up watching the series, it’s become my favorite and I decided to dress-up and me hair like Daenerys.” The result is so successful that it has become viral. Fans of the series are under the spell. “My followers will love and support me. And in real life too. I have already taken the subway in costume to go to a convention GOT. People would stop me to take selfies !” is fun-t-it. If Daenerys did not win the iron throne… One thing is for sure : Roberta, she won the game of clones !

