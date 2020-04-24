Games “Anniversary Edition” of Danganronpa will soon arrive on mobile

The series of graphic novels macabre Danganronpa is in the process of moving from PC and consoles to mobile devices very soon, bringing the three games the main on the platform of pocket. As bizarre as exciting, the games Danganronpa put players in the shoes of a student unlucky chosen at random every year to participate in a game stranded polar organized by a robot without a pilot.

Addressing the unit of japanese game Famitsu (as translated by Gematsu), the developer Spike video games announced that the three main titles of Danganronpa (Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony) will arrive on smartphone “in the versions” special Anniversary Edition “. The port of mobile will have all the new features, such as “a new user interface, an improved gameplay with touch controls, a gallery of events, a gallery of expressions and voice, and an art gallery”. For the moment, no release date is planned.

This side entrance on the mobile market of Danganronpa comes despite a growing interest in console gaming in Japan, but the novels, interactive visuals like this seem to be a logical choice, and mechanics for smartphones. Over the last decade, the series has grown from its cult small but dedicated to the international franchise decently recognizable, having been adapted into multiple anime series on the way. The cartoonie, the similarity filled with microtransaction business model that Clash of Clans has forged on the mobile market is in need of securities are more varied to counterbalance the libraries the App Store and Google Play Store, and versions more dark, such as the recent port Dead by Daylight, and Danganronpa are excellent additions.

Source: Gematsu