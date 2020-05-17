Games Of Thrones Season 8 : salaries revealed

Winter came, and finally, the iron throne was a king deserving. It’s been a year since the season finale of Game of Thrones has been aired. The fans have made their farewell to their favorite characters. But, there is always a new or another related to the series that keeps the fans of the series enthralled.

The salaries of players of Games Of Thrones Season 8

The actors of Game of Thrones became stars overnight. The series has earned both the fame and the popularity. It has also allowed the group to reach a big cheque. The salary of the cast of Game Of Thrones has been revealed recently.

Game Of Thrones has 5 main characters. Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke, who has played the role of Daenerys Targaryen / mother of dragons, Peter Dinklage who played the role of Tyrion Lannister, Lena Headey has played Cersei Lannister, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has played Jaime Lannister are the lessors of the series.

It has been reported that each of these stars would have earned $ 1.2 million per episode for season 8. For the only season 7, each of these stars earned between 500 000 and 600 000 dollars per episode.

Salary of the other actors

Game Of Thrones has a huge cast of stars. The supporting cast of the series includes Maisie Williams in the role of Arya Stark, Sophie Turner in one of Sansa Stark, and Isaac Hempstead Wright in one of Bran Stark or the Raven with three eyes.

The supporting cast do not earn as much as the main cast. The brothers and sisters Stark earned $ 175,000 per episode for the last season.