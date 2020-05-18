Gaming | games / video Games : Fortnite has generated a billion dollars in revenue on mobile

There are a little over two years, Epic Games launched its battle royale in a mobile version on the App Store, and business results given to us by the very serious site, Sensor Tower are stupendous. The expenses of the players have exceeded a billion dollars, consequences of the containment measures in the United States and Europe, the recent concert of Travis Scott, and the launch of the game on Google Play, contributing to an increase in spending to 44.3 million in April (up to 90% compared to the month of march).

Without surprise, it is in the United States that Fortnite generates the most revenue with 632,2 million over the period analyzed, approximately 63% of the total expenditure. France ranks at the third step of the podium of the countries that have the most downloaded application, with 5.7 million registered facilities.