“Garment” : the movie with Paris Jackson in Jesus releases the réacs in the united States

This is Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael, who represents the role of Jesus in the movie Dressthe first feature film of Janell Shirtcliff. The actress openly queer plays the spiritual leader of the character played by Bella Thorne, a young man who loves the feast, and, by the way, also, the drug. To escape the galleys associated with the traffic of drugs, the queen of the night becomes a nun and falls under the spell of the biblical figure.

A kind of Sister Act 2.0, without Whoopi Goldberg and with a change of size : Jesus was a lesbian woman. At least that is what its critics, as there is no mention of his sexual orientation does not exist in the public reports, the accuracy of the Guardian. And unfortunately, in the year 2020, a part of the united states is still mired in the hétéronormativité and sexism dirt find this extremely shocking. So many, in fact, that 300 000 people have signed a petition to prohibit the output of the job, accusing him of “christianophobie”.

“A new hollywood movie which is a blasphemy is coming out soon in the hall, in representation of Jesus as a lesbian woman”, as we read in this petition. “In Dress, Paris Jackson interprets this role of Jesus as a lesbian. The film still has not found a distributor, so we’re going to make people aware of the trash christianophobes of dissemination of our day and who are, no one knows how, accepted and leased by the company.”

Other members of the faithful go so far as to say “sacrilege”, and accuse them of “ridiculing people of faith.” Like what, the homophobia also causes you to be paranoid.

The assos of the christian fundamentalists for the assault on the cinema

This is not the first time that a controversial movie about Jesus is being attacked by groups of christians. The past month of January, a judge in brazil had ordered Netflix to remove The First Temptation of Christ – which depicts him as a homosexual – programming of the transmission in the country. The ban has been cancelled by the The supreme court of the local.

In France, the movie is annoying to some assos of catholic fundamentalists. Civitas has tried to prevent the release of Tomboyby Céline Sciamma, and then the playback of the movie applauded by Art critics. All of this because we see Laure, 10 years old, the summer time, made to believe his friends that she is Michael, a child.

Another case, that of the poster The‘Unknown of the lakeby Alain Guiraudie, censored of the cities of Versailles (78) and Saint-Cloud (92) at the request of the city councils, then UMP as the illustration showed, in the background of the girl, a man giving a blowjob to another. The evidence, precisely, the importance of these works.