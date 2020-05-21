Garou reveals an anecdote about his duet with Celine Dion

Eighteen years after the success immeasurable of his famous single, a duet with Celine Dion, the quebec singer made a surprising revelation on the tray I love you, etchosted by Daphne Bürki.

The beginning of the new millennium has been marked by a duo of shock on the francophone music scene. On one side, the one who comes to know a sensational success in the face of Quasimodo in the musical Notre-Dame de Paris. On the other, global superstar Céline Dion, who was then removed from centre stage to focus on his family life. The two together, so it was the cardboard provided. It has not failed. In the wind, released in late October 2001, was running in loops on the waves, has trusté the charts French in remaining not less than three weeks in first position of the standings, and has finished even by get a nice certification Diamond. And to say that none of this was planned…

Yes, recently invited on the plateau of Daphne Bürki, in his show I love you, etc broadcast on France 2, Garou has revealed a story that is quite amazing on the single that has definitely launched his solo career, from his first album Only. The singer has, indeed, told that it had originally not been written to be a duet… He explains that in fact he was working with the couple Angélil-Dion, since René was also his manager, and that “Celine, she wanted to listen to all (its) models“. Among these, therefore, there was In the wind, “a song that I had recorded in full“says the Québécois in front of Daphne Bürki and his team.

“René calls me“continues Garou, before taking the gravelly voice of the deceased husband of the diva :

“Listen, there’s Celine that sings in the house, she puts In the Wind. She loves him, she does not stop to sing to it, make the voices, the harmonies.”

We begin to see where the story will lead us… The singer says so on the tray I love you, etc René Angélil has so requested, by phone : “Is it te dérangerais, it comes, that it be done as a duo ?“So this is Celine Dion, who expressly wished to take part to this song ! “It is beautiful because it happened in a very natural way“adds Garou, which, of course, was not going to refuse such an offer the unexpected. This is how their legendary duo on In the Wind is born !

Sources : I love you, etc, SNEP