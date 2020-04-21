Garry Schofield has serious doubts as to the series Ashes, but he is happy to see that Shaun Wane organizes the organization’s team of coaches – Total Rugby League – TotalRL.com | League Express

It’s good to see Shaun Wane put in place his team of England in the scenes.

But in spite of his comments are optimistic, I can’t really see the series Ashes that we all expected with impatience, at least in our part of the world, go ahead.

I don’t think that the Australians have given to the international League of rugby the respect it deserves for some time now.

Their priorities are the NRL and State of origin, and these two will always be put before a series of Ashes, particularly when it comes to group matches in a calendar shortcut, as this will be the case when the action resumes after the lockout.

It is difficult to see how we could organize a series against New Zealand in the short term, we must therefore accept as Wane, his new assistants Paul Wellens and Andy Last, and Colin Maskill, who succeeded Jamie Peacock as the team leader, are now turning to the world Cup 2021, which was, in any case, their long-term goal.

I’m disappointed for Ian Watson and Danny Ward, although I don’t think Wayne Bennett has used as it should have done when they were his men of confidence during the uk tour last year.

This is a discussion on Bennett, not both English, both of which have proven their worth as coaches and talented.

I criticized the decision of the Hull to retain Andy Last after you have eliminated Lee Radford.

But I have no problem with Andy assume this international role, because he is an assistant coach respected and experienced who has already been with England at the level of the Academy.

In addition to working with St Helens, Paul Wellens was a member of the coaching team of the England at the last world Cup as well as the victory of the Test series 2018 against the Kiwis, he has so much knowledge.

Let’s just hope that the influence of Bennett is not too rubbed off!

And I’m delighted to see my old friend Colin Maskill play a role.

We go back to the days when we were team-mates at Leeds, and it is not only the best guy, but a man of confidence with which Shaun Wane knows that it can work.

The players are not the priority

The comments of MIKE COOPER on the well-being of the players and the ability to cope with pay cuts and to have three matches per week once the season resumed have made an interesting read.

Just like his suggestion that Down Under, the players would strike if such a scenario occurs.

“This would not happen in the NRL. I tell you now that they will not accept, ” said Cooper, who has played for St George Illawarra between 2014 and 2016.

“They stood there and said that they were not playing. The players association would do this. “

We’ll have to wait and see what form of game the Super League and the NRL will use for their respective competitions.

But one thing is for sure – I don’t see a strike to succeed.

Mike is right when he speaks of the importance of following the protocols of concussion and when he said that this is not it was 60 or even 40 years old and the game has evolved.

It became faster, not only because the players become full-time and earn more, but also because of greater scientific knowledge are applied, which also offers improved procedures to recover from matches and injuries.

But one thing remains the same – as a player, you’re essentially a piece of meat, the developers have the real power.

As regards the organization of meetings, what I want the broadcasters, and they want the fans going before what players want.

The hard truth is that players are replaceable, and, moving in to strike, this is what would happen.

Death of a pillar amateur

It was very upsetting to learn of the death by coronavirus of an old friend to me, Dave Roberts.

With his wife, Ann, Dave, who was 62 years old, worked hard at the club of Wakefield Eastmoor Dragons, of which he was the president and seemed to have played almost every role possible after having ceased to play for them.

I worked with him when I was coach of the under 19 years of age in Yorkshire, and ten years ago, he was the director of the tour when I resulted in the BARLA Young Lions in South Africa.

It was a successful trip and very pleasant both on the ground, where we won five victories in five, and off. Dave has played a large role.

It was a great travel organizer, a very good communicator, a good organizer and a man that all guys loved and heard.

You can see in the responses to the news of his death that he was also very appreciated and respected on the club scene lovers.

With his family (he was a proud father of two children), the Rugby League was his passion, and the game would be worse without him.

Rest in peace Dave.

The road from Alex to glory

One of the players that Dave and I have taken on tour to South Africa was Alex Walmsley.

And it has been great to see how his career has progressed, with those of Steve Scholey and Dan Rooney, who have both signed for Workington, and Danny Rowse, who is now in Hunslet, having been one of the best interpreters of the Hunslet Club Parkside in recent years. .

During our tour, Steve, who is still going strong at Derwent Park, and Dan played both for Maryport, Danny was at Lock Lane and Alex to Dewsbury Celtic.

Alex was a player of real quality and after our return, I have recommended it to Leeds, Castleford and Hull.

But he has not been recruited at this time, mainly, I suppose, because the point of view was that not having followed the system of fellowships and academy, he had not been trained and developed according to the requirements of a club of Super League.

There seems to be an obsession with this system, but just like in professional football (look at Jamie Vardy), there will always be those who are missed at a young age, or who decide to follow a different path.

This does not mean that they are not good enough to play at the highest level, and Alex has shown.

He continued his university studies and has played for Celtic, won the award for the player of the year in the National Conference League in 2011, and the following year was brought to Batley by John Kear.

He was then captured by St Helens and has been returned to Batley on dual registration before establishing themselves in the Super League.

Now, he has won the grand final, he was part of the Super League Dream Team, he turned with Great Britain and he played for England in a final of the world Cup.

Not too bad!

To the defense of Piers

PIERS MORGAN was, as usual, made the headlines as it continues to question our politicians on the crisis of the coronavirus as the host of Good Morning Britain.

And this perfectly illustrates my argument, made three weeks ago, about to invite him to become the chairman of the RFL.

It is not a question of whether people like it or not with him, and he does not know if he knows anything about Rugby League.

It’s a matter of looking to the future, and the publicity that it could bring to the sport that we love all, which, given the scope and the influence that it has, is huge.

Captain Tom

WHAT is the effort absolutely beautiful captain Tom Moore, veteran of the war of 99 years, which has raised more than £ 25 million for charities in the NHS by browsing through 100 rounds of his garden before his 100th birthday on 30 April.

While he now lives in Bedfordshire, captain Tom comes to Keighley, in the heart of the country of the Rugby League, and it would be great if the community of the Rugby League continued to support it with other gifts.

In the course of a weekend average, about 60 000 people come out and watch a game of professional rugby, so only worth £ 1 each would be an important addition to the fund.