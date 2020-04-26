Gattuso will continue to be DT of ‘Chucky’ Lozano at the Napoli | Mexicans abroad

By: TUDN.MX April 25, 2020 – 17:19
Gennaro Gatusso will continue to lead to Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano in the Napoli and is that the Italian coach won’t rescind his contract with the squad azzurri, even though it was in their hands to do so.
According to the Italian medium
Il Mattino, Gattuso has a clause that allows you to stop being technical Napoli paying the club 350 thousand euros before the 30th of April, however, decided to continue to the front of the computer with the intention of fulfilling his contract that expires in June 2021.
Gattuso landed with thunderous in the Napoli in December 2019, after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, and since his arrival, the azzurris accumulate nine wins, a draw and five defeats in all competitions.
The bad news is for
Lozanosince you haven’t had the consistency that he had with Ancelotti, because from that Gattuso he took the reins of the team, the end of the mexican has only played 140 minutes spread over six games.
Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos)
Special
