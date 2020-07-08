Gaumont consolidates its activity in the united States

Gaumont announces consolidate all your or.s. the operations in a single entity, which now will be directed by Nicolas Atlan, until now President of the Animation division and of the Family. Nicolas Atlan made directly to Christophe Riandee, Deputy Director-General of the Gaumont. Gene Stein will be leaving the company to pursue other professional projects.

“Gaumont, a pioneer of the model “directly from the series” for the tv as soon as 2012, it is adapted to a very competitive market,” says Christophe Riandee. “Nicholas has been able to develop in a couple of years, large-scale strategic alliances with the major platforms (Netflix, Amazon studio, Apple TV) and was able to put in production of large-scale projects, such as the Height of the Clouds, the film of animation developed with Paul McCartney for Netflix, Do, Re & Mi, the musical series with Kristen Bell for Amazon Prime Video, and Stillwater, based on the short stories of Jon J. Muth, for the Apple TV+.

“I would also like to thank Gene Stein, for their contribution and effort in the development of ambitious projects with the authors and filmmakers of prestige. We wish you much success in your new projects.”

Nicolas Atlan continues : “during the past 4 years, I have had the immense pleasure of directing a large number of talented people who are committed to create programs for the Youth. I am delighted to be able to lead the american team and develop the creation of a wide range of series and movies, tailored to our partners, and thus contribute to the overall success of Gaumont”.

In the framework of this reorganization, Terry Kalagian, he was promoted to the position of executive vice president, Creative Content and will continue to refer to Nicolas Atlan. She will oversee all the creative process with Alexandra Hunter and Kimberly Dennison, both promoted to the position of VICE president, Creative Executive, Johanna Byer and Christian Gabela SVP, Creative Executive, Alexandra Smith, Sean Wolfson and Michelle Sullivan, the three VP Creative Executive, as well as Alex Sotto to the position of Creative Director.