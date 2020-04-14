Gemini Man: a video on special effects | Africadaidly

Weta Digital has released a new online video that takes us behind-the-scenes of the visual effects, the new film directed bywitharrived in our Italian cinemas on October 10, 2019.

You can watch the video at the top of the page.

Gemini Man: before and after the intervention of the CGI to insert the digital copy to be rejuvenated Will Smith

5 things to know about Gemini Man, the new movie with Will Smith.

1. Will Smith as you’ve never seen it.

To the square. Gemini Man takes two Will Smith on the big screen, the actor embodies both a killer 51-year-old boy and a 23-year-old tries to kill him. The so young is a human being fully digital, so sophisticated that the couple is able to fight body to body in a transparent manner on the screen, in a double performance surprising. “You look at Will look, 30 years younger,” says producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “It is a phenomenal experience for the audience. “

2. When Junior cries, these are tears of Will Smith

“It is not a question of aging or replace the face: Junior is a creation that is fully digital, based in 100% on the acquisition of the physical performance of Will Smith,” says Bill Westenhofer, supervisor of visual effects. Every tear you make, every stroke you make, everything you see is pure Will Smith. “When I saw it for the first time,” says the actor about his dual interpretation of the revolution: “it was strange. It was me. I watched the perfect version of the age of 23 to me, as if someone had eliminated all the defects. It is surprising from one point of view in the cinema. This will change the way films are made and how they are viewed. ”

3. Get ready for the “Bike-Fu”

“This is another dimension, something that we have never experienced before,” says Ang Lee about the experience of hearing avant-garde and engaging. The director has fully embraced the possibility of an action without precedent, in using the term “Bike-Fu” to describe a race bike spectacular in Cartagena in which we are witnessing a duel in which Will Smith is using the bikes as real weapons. “Ang is a leap forward that no other filmmaker has ever attempted to do,” says Jerry Bruckheimer about the visionary oscar-winning. “This is unbelievable,” adds Smith.

4. Do you feel part of the action

Gemini Man is also a visual experience in 3D, which is really outside of what the public has seen so far on the big screen. The action film final, directed by two great names, synonyms, par excellence, of spectacular – a Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Skydance’s David Ellison (Mission: Impossible, The Terminator Dark Fate) – was shot in a revolutionary way: up to 120 frames per second in 4K 3D. “It seems to be complicated, of course,” says the supervisor of visual effects, Bill Westenhofer. “But what that means is simple: the public is launched in the middle of the action, right there on stage with the actors themselves. “

5. Action without artificial

The use of make-up traditional on the shelf was impossible, with cameras so powerful they could understand how the blood vessels reacted on the faces of the actors. Thus, the department make-up has developed a new “translucency” to capture the subtleties of the performance. As for Ang Lee to Will Smith, in this collaboration to go beyond all the limitations, the results have been amazing. “I would not have been able to play for a Junior at 23 years old,” explains Smith, ” but now I can do it thanks to all the experiences that I have accumulated up until now. “Or, as was added to Ang Lee,” I found a new Will Smith “.

What do you think of the video? Give your opinion in the comments!

SOURCE: YT