‘Gemini Man’ has been taught to Will Smith something surprising about his young man

Showbiz Cheat Sheet has covered the Gemini Man when it was in cinemas the 11th of October 2019 with a critique of film and stories about Will Smith, Ang Lee, Clive Owen and the artists of visual effects. Now, the film is available to watch at home, and if you have a tv that is 4K and a drive, you can even see the version with high frame rate. The 4K can really capture the effect where it seems so clear, it looks like more to look at real people than at a screen. It is so clear that it still looks like 3D, even if you do not wear 3D glasses.

Will Smith as Henry in Gemini Man | Paramount Pictures

The bonus features reveal even more about Will Smith and the Gemini Man that interviews previous. Smith plays the assassin of 51 years, Henry Brogan, and his clone 23-year-old Junior. Check out the conclusions to which Smith arrived at about his young me, and that the film originally had in store for Junior. Gemini Man is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and formats digital.

Junior is appeared earlier in “Gemini Man”

In Gemini Man, Henry saw for the first time Junior in Cartagena, Colombia, when the young killer comes to kill him. Follows the pursuit on a motorcycle in the film. The Blu-ray now reveals that the entrance of Junior appeared originally much earlier in the film.

Will Smith as Henry in Gemini Man | Paramount Pictures

The bonus features include an alternate opening for the Gemini Man. The introduction of Henry is the same, setting up his sniper rifle for a high-speed train. However, the opening round-robin interrupts Henry with Junior, who sets up his own move in parallel.

The director Ang Lee has made the right choice to save the introduction of Junior for the most dramatic moment of the Gemini Man when Henry sees his young me. They keep it always hidden in the alternate opening, but we know that it is the young Will Smith.

What Will Smith thought of his young me

The visual effects of Gemini Man have created an image of Junior is based on images of Will Smith when he was a young actor. This included The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys and Independence Day. The young Will Smith became the biggest movie star in the world. Now that he has 51 years old, Smith comes back to his beginnings with a new perspective.

“There was almost a quality that is unrecognizable to me-even over the age of 23, 24 years old,” said Smith. “There was a freedom and a carefree attitude.”

What Will Smith would say on Fresh Prince today

In Gemini Man, Henry can speak to Junior and prepare it for its future. The premise of the film has prompted Will Smith to reflect on the lessons he could give to her young me. This is the conclusion at which he arrived by playing the two roles.

Will Smith as a junior in Gemini Man | Paramount Pictures

“I’ve finally answered the question for myself by exploring the minds of these two characters,” said Smith. “I would say nothing. The version of 25 years of myself was so hard head that it would hear anyway nothing of what I had to say. But the version of 25 years of I even had a few ideas really strong and the would never happy, but they were on the right track, then I would leave it alone. “