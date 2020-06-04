“Gemini Man” : how Ang Lee has “created a clone of Will Smith”

Holder of three Oscars, Ang Lee is a true all-rounder, able to switch between sword-fighting film (” crouching Tiger, hidden dragon “) to the drama of passion ( “Brokeback Mountain” ), passing by the adventure movie (” life of Pi “). After a “Hulk” (2003), which has not marked the memories, he returns to the science-fiction thanks to this blockbuster hopped up on special effects, ” Gemini Man “, where Will Smith plays the role of a secret agent and that of its clone. For this, Lee has used a growing technology, the rejuvenation product that helps implement, on the body of an actor, his face there are twenty or thirty years. And to make things even more complicated, the director from taiwan turned in a version particularly immersive 3D in high definition! The choice he has explained.

Why not have appealed to the son of Will Smith, Jaden, who looks like him and is an actor, in the place of these special effects are expensive ?

ANG LEE. Because I shoot with a 3D technology extremely well, and that it is necessary that the rendering is very accurate. However, Jaden only owns 50 % of the genetic capital of his father, he is not the clone of Will Smith. It is daunting to create a digital human, and even more a digital version of Will Smith, but it was worth it to try ! In this new digital age, this is what he had to do. Take another actor, and makeup to accentuate the resemblance, that is not enough.

If you had proposed to shoot the film in a more traditional manner, with another actor to play the clone of Will Smith, you would have still been interested ?

Much less, because this has already been done in the past. But create of all parts a digital human, and have the strange feeling to have two times the same person in front of you, especially a star, that was really new ! Regardless of the technique that would have been retained, I think that in the end, the public would have followed. But the impact would have been different.

Have you used old pictures of Will Smith, photos, or films, in order to build his virtual character rejuvenated ?

Yes. But his old movies were not 3D, it took a lot of makeup at the time, and his acting was different. It is much better now ! We have therefore used these documents as references. For example, when the result produced by the computer seemed to be mathematically perfect, but it seemed to us that there was something missing for that it sounds really real. Or that we were missing these small things that make the charm of Will Smith…

It was necessary to reconstruct the face of Will Smith young, but also other parts of his body, I guess…

All over his body. Will is a very good actor, but too old to accomplish the same thing as a young person in his 20’s. Your muscles, your bones, are different, it should be taken into account.

And for the voice ?

We changed it in post-production because, as people age, the tone of your voice lowers, and becomes more hoarse. Will rose his voice a little more in the treble, and we have worked to make his voice less hoarse.

Who played the role of his clone ?

If he and the clone were in the same scene, we used an actor in 22-23 years with the same silhouette as her young. In the fighting, or the prosecution, are, of course, stuntmen, with a physical resemblance, which we changed in the end, the face, or all over the body. As good as the technology, we still need human beings to get a number of references to the computer. Otherwise, one gets a cartoon !

And this amazing sequence where the clone uses his motorcycle as a weapon, it is also due to the special effects ?

People called it the ” bike-fu “, a contraction of “bike” and ” kung-fu “. Or ” bike-jitsu “. No, it is as for the rest, we have filmed real footage, just uber special effects. It is 95% true.

Talk to us about 3D technology particularly immersive that you used in this film…